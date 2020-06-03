NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges against Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, have been upgraded and the three other officers involved in the incident seen on video around the world have now been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

