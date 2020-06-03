Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges against Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, have been upgraded and the three other officers involved in the incident seen on video around the world have now been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl
— Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020
