DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy, according to a powerful statement posted on his Instagram page.

It reads:

“As a black, multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled! I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life.

My mom left me the word FAITH to live out for a reason. I believe in the good in each individual and this country as a whole! To be humble and to see every man and woman as the same takes humility and accountability.

As our communities takes action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!

I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as Black people have rights and that aren’t being perceived equally as our counterparts.

These riots have caused consternation and confusion in an already crisis-driven world.

I do not believe looting or violence is the answer.

I have personally struggled, along with our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began. Anxiety became something I had to understand and battle with as I searched for a purpose without the game of football around. I wanted to help, make a change, be a part of something that fixed the pandemic. During that search, I lost an Idol, my brother. He and I shared the same mission: FIND A BIGGER PURPOSE!

As I process the passing of my brother, I have come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter.

It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and to take a stand for the greater good of each other.

BLACK LIVES MATTER!

We must commit to hold ourselves and our communities accountable! We must teach one another about our differences. We must embrace the different colors, cultures and ways of life. To be multi-racial us beautiful and that is what this country is!

To the men and women of that police our streets,

I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities. When you choose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood by Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide.

TAKE ACTION!

As long as cops continue to profile blacks as a threat, cops will continue to be perceived as untrustworthy.

You have to change yourself before you can ask anyone else to change!

I will take action and help! I will act alongside all of you!

We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling and hate!

I plan to take action and pledge $1 million to improve our policing training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.

God Bless

All Love

Dak Prescott

FAITH