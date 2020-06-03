DALLLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dirk Nowitzki continues to show support for his Dallas community as cleanup efforts continue in areas like Deep Ellum that saw damage and looting during a weekend of protests.

Over the weekend, some businesses in Deep Ellum had their windows smashed and property taken as protests in the downtown area became chaotic.

Residents came together to help those businesses and others recover from the damage, and those helping included Nowitzki, coach Rick Carlisle and other members of the Dallas Mavericks.

In a video posted by the team, Nowitzki was seen fixing up a brick wall alongside a Dallas police officer.

Taking action together to rebuild our community 🤝 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D1kGS6lWPm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2020

Pictures around social media also show the Mavs legend helping put wooden boards on businesses.

Dirk helping out the community in Deep Ellum 💪🏻💙 Along side my cousin (left” and the beauty shop she works for. LETS GOOOO !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @swish41 pic.twitter.com/jCTJPiDCBm — Anissa 🦋 (@yurfeelings_) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, Nowitzki tweeted a message of support to protesters who are calling for change in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

Protests are expected to continue through the rest of week in Dallas and other North Texas cities. Officials set a curfew for areas in and around Downtown Dallas from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.