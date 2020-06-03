MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are investigating a deadly shooting in which a suspected armed robber was the one killed.

Police said around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of John West Road.

That’s when they came across the injured person who had called police.

He said he had been the victim of a robbery by three people he did not know.

He was shot and shot back at one of the suspects, killing the suspect, police said.

The deceased suspect has been identified and police said next of kin were being notified.

Two other suspects got away.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289 or codom@mesquitepolice.org.