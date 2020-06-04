DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a $10,000 reward for or information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men responsible for the burglary and theft of 6 firearms from Bullseye Range and Guns in Duncanville.

The theft happened on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 a.m.

The suspects stole two shotguns and four rifles from the business then fled in a newer model, white or light color Chevrolet Camaro. The tire rims appear to be dark in color. Racing stripes are visible on the trunk, but are absent from the hood indicating the car may have had previous front-end damage.

“ATF Agents are aggressively pursuing all available leads,” stated Dallas Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. “Our goal is to locate the stolen firearms and the people responsible as quickly as possible. We ask the public take a good look at the surveillance footage. Contact us if you have information. No detail is too small.”

Investigators describe the first suspect as a young male, race, height and weight undetermined. At the time of the burglary, he wore dark-colored pants, a gray-colored, hooded jacket, slipper-style athletic sandals with a swoosh, dark socks, gloves with dark-coloring on the palm and gray on the back of the hand and a bandana-style cloth covering the lower half of his face.

The other suspect is described as a young male, race, height and weight undetermined. At the time of the burglary, he wore dark-colored pants, a gray, hooded jacket with dark sleeves, a dark square packet on the left chest and a dark zipper on the right chest, dark-colored tennis shoes with white soles, gloves with dark-coloring on the palm and gray on the back of the hand and a bandana-style cloth covering the lower half of his face.