DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will hold a George Floyd remembrance ceremony for Friday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. outside Dallas City Hall.
Floyd died Monday, May 25, when a Minneapolis Police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
The officer has been charged with second-degree murder and the three officers with them have also been arrested and criminally charged.
The event, “Mourning at the Plaza: A Prayerful Remembrance of George Floyd” will be hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, members of the Dallas City Council and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.
Mayor Johnson will issue a proclamation declaring Friday “George Floyd Remembrance Day” in the City of Dallas.
At 8:46 a.m., there will be an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.
Participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.