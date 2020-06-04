NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas City Hall, DFW News, George Floyd, George Floyd Remembrance Day, Mayor Eric Johnson, Moment of Silence, Mourning at the Plaza, remembrance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will hold a George Floyd remembrance ceremony for Friday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. outside Dallas City Hall.

Floyd died Monday, May 25, when a Minneapolis Police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The officer has been charged with second-degree murder and the three officers with them have also been arrested and criminally charged.

The event, “Mourning at the Plaza: A Prayerful Remembrance of George Floyd” will be hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, members of the Dallas City Council and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Mayor Johnson will issue a proclamation declaring Friday “George Floyd Remembrance Day” in the City of Dallas.

At 8:46 a.m., there will be an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd.

George Floyd (courtesy: Floyd family)

Participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Leave a Reply