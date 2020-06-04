ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Families in the Dallas/Fort Worth area who are facing homelessness will soon have a new place to go for help.

The Arlington Life Shelter is opening an additional facility today, right next door to the existing shelter.

The new building has seven family bedrooms, so parents and children can stay together instead of being split into the men and women’s dorms. The rooms increase the number of beds at the shelter by 40%.

The 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility also has separate spaces for toddlers, kids and teens, along with a playground built into the building. Those additions are meant to give kids a sense of normalcy while they stay at the shelter.

Jim Reeder, the shelter’s interim executive director, says none of it would be possible without support from the community.

“Across all of Arlington, it’s really been a program of kindness seeing how the community has stepped up to help the homeless here,” he said. “We hope it will give them some motivation and excitement, that people care about them.”

The $5 million building also has a larger kitchen and dining hall, which gives the shelter the ability to serve more people more efficiently.

Staff are still putting the finishing touches on everything in the new building.

Some residents will be able to stay in the facility starting today, while families are expected to move in the next few weeks.