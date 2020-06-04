FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – PrideStaff is a national staffing organization that focuses on recruiting and retaining clerical, corporate and administrative employees for clients.
They also actively provide finance experts and accountants for their clients.
Julie Vicic, a local franchise owner or Strategic Partner of PrideStaff, says they need to hire about 55 people to help them in their company’s mission.
“The majority of our openings are for our corporate clients in a customer service call center type capacity. Some of these opportunities are in the office. Many are working from home and remote,” said Vicic.
New hires will go through an onboarding process and those without prior experience will receive the training they need, she said.
She said starting pay is between $14 and $17 an hour and benefits are also offered.
