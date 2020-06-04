



– On Thursday officials with Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor announced the reopening dates for the theme park and water park.

Officials say they are following Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening guidelines for amusement parks and will begin by operate both parks in ‘preview mode’ — operating at reduced attendance levels.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will reopen first on June 18 and Six Flags Over Texas will reopen June 19.

During the 3 and 4-day preview phase, the parks will only be open to Members and Season Pass Holders. The parks will then gradually increase attendance levels and open to all guests throughout the month.

With the reopening comes new safety measures and hygiene protocols. Park management say the procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state recommendations.

“The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Park President Steve Martindale.

When the parks reopen each will use an online reservation system to control park volume — scheduling guests for entry by day, and staggering arrival times.

There will also be a temperature screening system in place for park visitors at the front gate. And along with workers, guests will be asked to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth — if they do not have one, masks will be available at the front gate. Masks will not be required on waterslides, water attractions or in pools.

In addition to social distancing on park grounds, visitors will also be spaced out on rides, with guests separated by empty rows and/or seats on roller coasters, rides, and attractions.

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements, but guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party.

Six Flags has also added multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations throughout the parks and say team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points.

Guests can begin making reservations today and will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit.