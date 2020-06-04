WATCH:Joint News Conference With Fort Worth Clergy And Civil Rights Activists | EXPECTED AT 11:30AM
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington, Crime, Death, DFW News, Dorothy Brown, gun, Javien Brown, Murder, teenager

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old Arlington teen is dead, and her alleged killer, 18-year-old Javien Brown is behind bars charged with murder.

The Arlington Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found Dorothy Brown with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was flown to a local hospital for treatment but died the next day.

Javien Brown (credit: Arlington Police Department)

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on May 29, 2020 for Brown and took him into custody.

According to the warrant, Dorothy and Javien were in a relationship for the last six months.

They argued the night she was killed.

A witness told police that when she told Javien he “shot her,” he responded by saying, “I don’t care.”

Comments

Leave a Reply