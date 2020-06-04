ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old Arlington teen is dead, and her alleged killer, 18-year-old Javien Brown is behind bars charged with murder.
The Arlington Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found Dorothy Brown with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was flown to a local hospital for treatment but died the next day.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on May 29, 2020 for Brown and took him into custody.
According to the warrant, Dorothy and Javien were in a relationship for the last six months.
They argued the night she was killed.
A witness told police that when she told Javien he “shot her,” he responded by saying, “I don’t care.”