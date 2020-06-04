DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A statue of a Texas Ranger inside Dallas Love Field airport was removed Thursday due to an excerpt from an upcoming book, officials said.
Officials said the statue, which was donated to the city in 1963, is a depiction of a Texas Ranger who will apparently be mentioned in a forthcoming book. Officials did not go into detail about the book or how the Ranger will be depicted.
Officials said the decision was made by the Office of Arts and Culture and the airport to remove the statue and put it in storage “until a broader community dialogue about its display in a prominent location can take place.”
Pictures from the city show the statue being put into a harness and being lifted onto a cart earlier in the day.
According to the city, it received the statue before policies on extensive review of public art donations were in place.