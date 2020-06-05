



– Dallas County Health and Human Services reported another single-day record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 298, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 11,541, including 260 deaths.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend of a significant increase in the number of new cases and deaths from the week before., however, the hospitalizations, ICU admissions for COVID-19 and ER visits for COVID-19 still remain flat,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

On Thursday, the county recorded a then-record 285 new COVID-19 cases.

The additional 10 deaths reported Friday include:

— A Dallas woman in her 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— An Irving man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Carrollton man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— An Irving man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She died in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas man in his 90s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died in the facility.

— A Dallas woman in her 100s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died in the facility.

Judge Jenkins elaborated more on the current situation in Dallas County regarding coronavirus in the following statement:

“It is more important than ever that you avoid large crowds and keep 6 feet apart when you are outside of your home. Please wear cloth face coverings when on public transportation and in businesses as evidence is increasingly accumulating that this protects you and the people that you come into contact with. Even if you feel invincible, some of the people who are in locations outside your home with you may have high-risk conditions, so please do the simple act of kindness and respect for other people’s health in wearing your mask. Also, please wash your hands regularly, and when you don’t have access to soap and water, carry hand sanitizer and use it frequently.

Many people are finding a way to make their voice heard on the issue of violence and policing outside of protests and on social media, and I encourage as much of that as possible in this age of COVID-19. COVID-I9 disproportionately affects people of color and we’ve now had 260 people die of this disease. with 32 reported deaths in the last six days.

If you do go to a protest, please bring your mask or wear one that my office, through a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, will provide to you. Bring your own hand sanitizer or grab some that has been provided to community organizers and protest organizers to hand out from the collaboration with the Mays. And please stay 6 feet apart. These protests are outside and they’re in large places and it’s very possible to stay 6 feet apart. I ask you to do this for your safety and the safety of your loved ones.

Finally, please get tested. If you’ve been protesting for several days now, it’s a good idea for you to get tested. You are eligible for testing at the drive-thru sites at the American Airlines Center or the Ellis Davis Field House and we are creating some walk up sites in South Dallas for those who don’t have cars.

I cannot stress to you how important it is for everyone to know their status who are attending large gatherings so that they can protect themselves, those around them, their families and our community. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives.”