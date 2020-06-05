HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A standout student-athlete on the DeSoto High School football team was killed after a crash in west Harris County that split one of the cars in half.
Freshman Tristan Sanders,16, was riding in the back of the BMW that was hit by a Hummer in Houston overnight. Two other people survived, but were injured.
“I’m at, probably the worst car crash I’ve ever seen, a BMW was split in half by a drunk driver,” a witness told CBS 11 News. ” Just a tragic, tragic deal.”
A spokesperson for the DeSoto Independent School District said Sanders was an active student involved in a number of programs. She described him as a good and respectful and hard-working student by his coaches.
Sanders was in city visiting family members prior to the collision.
The driver of the Hummer (who wasn’t seriously injured) was charged with driving while intoxicated, Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told KPRC-TV.