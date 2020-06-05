NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:15 year old, dallas police, Dallas Shooting, DFW News, Shooting, shot in the head, teen shot, Teenager Shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people, including a teenager, were shot outside a home near Fair Park just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say someone in a car drove by and opened fire on a group at a house party.

The 15-year-old female victim wasn’t at the party, but was driving by the home as shots were fired. At least one bullet hit the girl in the head.

A male passenger in the car was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have released no information about the search for a suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply