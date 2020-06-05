Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people, including a teenager, were shot outside a home near Fair Park just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say someone in a car drove by and opened fire on a group at a house party.
The 15-year-old female victim wasn’t at the party, but was driving by the home as shots were fired. At least one bullet hit the girl in the head.
A male passenger in the car was shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
Police have released no information about the search for a suspect.