SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A member of the military is among a family of six, including four children between 11 months and 4 years old, who were found dead in an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home Thursday night.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the smell of carbon dioxide was so strong when officers arrived that it “kind of blew everybody back out the door.” He said police had gone to the house for a welfare check after the military service member failed to report to work.
At one point officers suspected the house was potentially rigged with explosives but found none, McManus said. Two cats were also found dead in the SUV.
“It’s the whole picture. The adults, the children, the pets,” McManus said. “Saying it’s not pretty — there’s no words to describe that.”
McManus said there was evidence “it was not an accident,” and he did not suggest that anyone outside the family was involved. He said the parents were in their 30s but did not disclose their names and would not say which branch the servicemember was in.
McManus said the family had just moved into the house in January.
