DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was shot by a Dallas officer Saturday evening after police said he fired a weapon at that officer at an intersection in the Pleasant Grove area.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of the C F Hawn Freeway service road and Buckner Boulevard.
According to police, an officer was at a traffic light at the intersection when the suspect, who was going westbound on the service road, stopped and got out of his pickup truck.
Police said the suspect took out a weapon and fired toward the officer in the squad car. Police said the officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the lower abdomen and leg.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and is currently stable, police said.
The officer was not injured.
Police are continuing to investigate and have not said what led to the suspect firing shots at the officer.