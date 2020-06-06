Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands are marching through Downtown Dallas Saturday on the ninth day of protests in the area, calling for justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Police said Saturday’s protest has remained peaceful as the crowd grew to about 3,000.
Protesters have been voicing their support of Black Lives Matter since Friday, May 29 in response to Floyd’s death and other black residents killed by police.
The first two nights of protests saw destruction and looting, but protests since then have been mostly peaceful.
Saturday’s demonstration began at Belo Garden Park and moved through the downtown area, according to police.
On Saturday, Dallas city officials lifted a curfew that was in place for parts of downtown.
