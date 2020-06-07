Comments
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people died this weekend in drownings at Lewisville Lake, officials said.
The first incident happened Saturday involving two men who appeared to be wade fishing, according to the Texas Game Warden.
The Game Warden said the bodies of those two men were recovered by the Lewisville Fire Department.
On Sunday, officials said a person had gone swimming in an area near Sneaky Pete’s and didn’t surface after going under.
The victim was eventually found using SONAR and dive teams went into the water to make the recovery, officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The identities of the three victims this weekend have not yet been released.