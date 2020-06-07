GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As protests continue across the world, it’s apparent the Black Lives Matter movement is not losing momentum. ​

“They have a right, a right to express themselves,” ​​Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey said.

“I think it’s made difference as far as awareness,” ​Tri-Cities NAACP President Janis Dunn said.

At a vigil for George Floyd in front ​of Grand Prairie City Hall Sunday, leaders of local ​NAACP chapters told the public ​the message needs to be moved forward. ​

“Change has to come with additional conversation,” ​Dunn said. ​”As the president of NAACP Tri-Cities, I’ve been able to meet with the police chiefs and go to police briefings.”

“We start with the police officers,” Luckey said. “Start at the top.” ​

They want to see reform within ​police departments across the country, limiting​ use of force, imposing stricter education and training and accountability for officers. ​

“We can’t continue the same issues going ​down the road generation after generation,” Keonna Roberts said.

“People are tired of getting a slap on the wrist,” Dee Crane said. “What Amber Guyger got was a slap on the wrist, what ​the police officer that killed Jordan Edwards got was a slap on the wrist.”

“We’re tired,” Luckey said. “We’re tired. Enough is enough. ​It’s time to have stronger policies, regulations.”

Another thing that was brought up was the importance of registering to vote and getting out to vote. Activists stressed they need elected officials who they see eye to eye with in office.