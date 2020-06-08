DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 254 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,347, including 264 deaths.
No additional deaths were reported.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Of the 264 total deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.
Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.