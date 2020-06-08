ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – UTA isn’t taking any chances when it comes to student safety from the coronavirus, requiring anyone on campus to cover their face starting this week.
The new protocol was announced in an email sent out by the Office of the President. It applies to “everyone on campus—all students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, supplier and visitors.”
“We will all do our part to keep our community safe by continuing to practice safe social distancing, follow proper hygiene and sanitation procedures, and wear masks on campus and in public,” interim President Teik Lim said in the email.
People must wear the masks while “in campus buildings (except private offices, alone in labs, or in residence hall rooms or apartments); and elsewhere on campus where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., student shuttle buses, well-attended outdoor events, etc.)”
For those in need, reusable face masks are available at the Central Library and the University Center information desk.
The Environmental Health and Safety Department has also made both reusable and disposable face masks available.
In the email, a three phase approach to resuming on campus activity is detailed.
“This plan is built into three phases, with staff and faculty returning to campus throughout the summer and into early fall, to prepare for the resumption of in-person classes.”