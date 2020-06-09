FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There could be a name change coming to some U.S. military bases.
Army officials say U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are open to holding a “Bipartisan conversation” about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of confederate military commanders.
That means Army installations including Fort Hood in Killeen, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia could be renamed.
But — in a statement released Monday, the Army said that “Each army installation is named for a soldier who holds a significant place in our military history.” The statement went on to say that the names represent individuals, not ideologies.
Last week, the U.S. Marine Corps announced the removal of all public displays of the confederate flag from marine installations.