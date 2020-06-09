Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas firefighters battled intense flames and the heat as they fought a three-alarm house fire in North Dallas this afternoon.
Heavy flames and smoke were shooting from the roof as crews first arrived on scene in the 17-thousand block of Woods Edge Drive near Misty Lake Crossing just after noon.
No reports of injuries, but DFR did call for extra crews because of the flames and the heat.
No word yet what might have caused the fire.
More as the story develops.
