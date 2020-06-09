Artists Create Black Lives Matter Mural Overnight In Dallas, 'We Really Need It'The art, approved by the city, was created by dozens of volunteers overnight and has already created quite an impact.

6 minutes ago

Now Hiring: Schneider Looking To Add Professional Drivers, Support StaffThey have about 25 of these jobs in the DFW area where they have just opened a new facility.

31 minutes ago

Student-Athletes Returning To Practice Fields Need To Take Precautions In The HeatBrooke Katz has details in this Ones For Wellness report.

1 hour ago