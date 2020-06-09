FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Trucking services, and those industries tasked with the transportation of goods and logistics have been deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executives with the transportation company Schneider, say they have been busy and they need to hire.
Todd Jaden who handles talent management for the company says they need professional truck drivers, but support staff as well.
“It is really the support personnel for that activity. So think of maintenance personal, mechanics, folks that are responsible for the driver activity so driver team leaders driver support services, customer service roles sales roles,” said Jaden.
They have about 25 of these jobs in the DFW area where they have just opened a new facility, according to Jaden.
He said the jobs are competitive in pay and they include benefits.
