GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Gainesville Police Department located the body of an infant Tuesday afternoon and arrested a suspect wanted in an Amber Alert.
Police found Jeremy Brown, 30, in the Red River at I-35 next to an overturned, submerged vehicle.
Officers removed Brown from the river and medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries.
He was taken into custody on the warrant issued earlier in the day.
The vehicle was removed from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat.
The family has been notified of this information and a positive identification is pending.
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who police say was taken by her father, Jeremy.
Lyrik weighs 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie, with hearts and flowers.