Comments
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cheers and smiles took over once concerned faces Tuesday morning as Sgt. Vincente Remediz left Methodist Mansfield Medical Center after an intense 66 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cheers and smiles took over once concerned faces Tuesday morning as Sgt. Vincente Remediz left Methodist Mansfield Medical Center after an intense 66 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.
The veteran Dallas ISD police officer was admitted to Methodist Mansfield on April 5 and spent weeks on a ventilator.
In early May, the 61-year-old’s family and dozens of police officers led a procession to the hospital to pray outside Sgt. Remediz’s window. At the time, his brother told the crowd Remediz’s kidneys were failing and doctors had prepared them for the worst.
Instead, the best outcome came about.
Remediz’s care team at Methodist Mansfield even gave him a handmade quilt as he was wheeled outside to see his family for the first time in months.
A motorcade of police cars and motorcycles escorted Remediz’s ambulance as he was driven to a rehabilitation facility to regain his strength.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources