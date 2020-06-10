DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After being closed for months due to COVID-19, just days before Guns and Roses Boutique was ​set to reopen it fell victim to vandals. During the May 29th protest through downtown Dallas, they stopped at the store off Commerce and caused tens of thousands of dollars ​worth of damage and most of the merchandise was stolen. ​

“The night of the destruction.. whew,” owner Princess Pope said. “When I came in, it just was just so terrible. It was so terrible. I stand with the protesters, but I do not stand with the looters.” ​​

Pope has put everything she has into her business and in the past seven years, it’s become a staple among the community and even celebrities.​ When they learned about what happened, the donations started rolling in. ​In just three days, people ​from all over the world donated $100,000 ​to the cleanup effort. The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Vista Bank and other local businesses volunteering their time.

“This is a black owned business and ​one of the few in this area,” Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President Community Investment Jade Tinner said. “So when ​one of us is hurting, we’re going to be here.”​

Pope calls this both a blessing and a learning opportunity.

“I want to show other entrepreneurs ​how you overcome and reemerge when these type of ​ things happen,” she said. “We just want to be ​a light to the black community. I try to hold on to the good in every situation.”​