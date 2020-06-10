DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help in connection to the killing of a 37-year-old man.
Police found Gabriel Ortiz Soto in the 2300 block of Engle Avenue on Monday morning. He was unresponsive in his home with injuries police say are consistent with homicidal violence.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead on-scene.
Anyone with information regarding Soto’s death should call Det. Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4320, or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. (Please reference case #100959-2020.)
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.