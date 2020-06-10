DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials are reporting a new daily record of 300 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with three additional deaths.
The total case count in the county is now at 12,945 and 274 deaths. The new deaths reported are a Dallas woman in her 40s and a DeSoto man in his 70s, and officials said both were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. A Garland woman in her 80s died at her long-term care facility.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the new daily record comes as the county sees increased testing capacity, especially for those who participated in recent protests.
Jenkins said there is “no questions asked” testing available at the American Airlines Center Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’m proud of our peaceful protesters and the role that they’re playing in building a more perfect union in radically transforming policing in America. The Public Health Committee is encouraging you to please maintain six foot distancing at the protests, wear your mask, use your hand sanitizer, and get tested to know your status to protect yourself, your family, other protesters and the broader community,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins also said the county has seen an increase in hospitalizations within the last two days from 321 to 372.