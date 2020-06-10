Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NASCAR has banned Confederate flags at racetracks.
The company put out the following statement Wednesday:
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”