AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers legend and baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is encouraging fellow Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols as Texas businesses continue to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan, through the Office of the Governor, released a new public service announcement Wednesday called, “Don’t Be A Knucklehead.”

In the PSA, Ryan encourages all Texans to do what the health experts have been saying all along to help contain the spread of COVID-19: washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

Here is what Ryan says:

Hey everyone, Nolan Ryan here. As we open Texas for business, we all need to work together in the fight against COVID-19. As Texans, we need to be responsible. We need to be smart. So when you leave the house, don’t be a knucklehead. Wash your hands, socially distance yourself from others, and wear a mask. Do the right thing. Look out for your fellow Texans and together we’ll make it through this.