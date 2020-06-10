NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –
Birdville ISD is “evaluating the effects of possible changes,” to Richland High School’s Confederate themes.
The district’s Board of Trustees President, Jack McCarty said they’re “thoughtfully listening to our community, and we understand the Richland High School mascot and related names are impacting many people.”
McCarty is referring the the Rebel mascot, a Richland Rebel flag that some say resembles the first official national flag of the Confederacy, often called the Stars and Bars and even’ the school’s dance team — the Dixie Belles.
Along with some students calling for change with an online petition, Fort Worth activist Rev. Kyev Tatum wants the Rebel mascot renamed.
“Most people who see these things are making swift decisions. For them to be delaying it, is indicative of that community,” said Tatum. “But the fact that they’re considering it now, that’s the blessing.”