DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the state of Texas has more than 2,000 people hospitalized for the virus. And as Dallas County reports more than 200 cases, for 13th consecutive day, one non-profit organization is trying to help the most vulnerable citizens.

Project Unity, a yearlong effort focused on building and sustaining community, calls South Dallas a coronavirus testing desert. That’s why they’re helping provide access to free COVID-19 clinics in undeserved communities.

Charlene Edwards, the Volunteer Sr. Advisor for Project Unity, told CBS 11 News, “Most times we are the community with the least amount of health care. We are the communities that are least insured.”

Those who are interested in testing do not need insurance, nor do they need to display symptoms. But they can feel free to get tested without restraints.

Churches in South Dallas, along with Catalyst Health Network and Clinical Pathology Labs, have joined forces and created the ‘Together We Test’ program to curb the spread of the virus. Walk-up testing will be provided at churches in DeSoto, Oak Cliff, and the Fair Park area on June 10, June 11 and June 12.

According to Edwards, the testing happening this week could not be more important. “We want to encourage the community to come out…don’t be afraid to be tested. It’s important for you, it’s important for your loved ones and overall it’s important for the overall community as we work to get to the other side of COVID 19.”

Testing will happen Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Disciple Central Community Church, located at 901 North Polk Street in DeSoto. Testing on Thursday will be during the same times at Friendship West Baptist Church, located at 616 West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas. On Friday coronavirus testing will take place at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church at 5710 East R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas.