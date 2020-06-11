DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The video put out by the Dallas Police Department begins with the statement — “To the communities we serve: We hear you.” It then asks residents to “work together to end racism” and join the department to #TakeAKnee.

With the knee of a police officer on his neck, former Houston resident George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 and after more than two weeks of protests against racial injustice and police brutality across Dallas County the department put out the emotional video with a statement saying:

“When we take a knee, we commit to peaceful dialogue and meaningful reform. Let’s work together to end racism. Join us. #TakeAKnee”

The video goes on to say, “Before we can move forward we need to pause… to listen before we speak.” The statement is followed by images of officers embracing protesters and taking a knee as crowds cheer.

After a black slate with the statement ‘Black lives do matter” on it, the video shows Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other Chiefs and County Sheriff’s across the country joining protesters and making clear that their pain is being felt and their voices being heard.

The video ends with Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, and other officers and citizens, taking a knee while saying, “Let’s work together to end racism.”