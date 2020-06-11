CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement is searching for someone they describe as a jealous ex-boyfriend who shot a man in the 600-block of Uptown Blvd.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. at the Midtown Apartments.
Officers found the victim sitting inside his car a local business. He told them he ran from the apartments after he was shot one time. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is recovering.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was meeting up with a woman he’s currently dating. She told police her ex-boyfriend is a jealous person, and that he was the shooter.
Officers conducted a search of the area using the DPS helicopter and K9 but were unable to locate the suspect. A firearm was located in a backpack while searching for him.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Schar with the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181 x2258.
The investigation is still on-going.