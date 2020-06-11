TULSA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When supporters go online to register for tickets to the event, they will see the following disclaimer:

By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.

President Trump’s signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S.

“A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it,” President Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”

The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Trump carried Oklahoma by more than 36 percentage points in 2016, more than doubling the vote the total of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Oklahoma was among the earliest states to begin loosening coronavirus restrictions, with salons, spas and barbershops reopening in late April.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent reopening phase places no limits on group gathering sizes as of June 1 and leaves the decision about how closely to adhere to social distancing guidelines up to business owners and local officials.

Stitt said the state was honored that the president was visiting.

“The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening,” Stitt said in a statement issued Wednesday by his office.

