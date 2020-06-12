EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, June 10, may have traveled to Dallas without her mother’s consent.
Mya Nailah McClellan, 16, was last seen at her home before borrowing her mother’s silver, four-door silver BMW 328i to pick up some food.
Mclellan is is 5’10”, approximately 190 pounds with shoulder-length black and blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing green shorts, a white tank top and pink sandals.
She has the following tattoos: “Live Laugh Love” on chest, Buddha on left forearm, Flower on left hand, Joker with a skull face on right forearm, Flower on right thigh.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mya Nailah McClellan is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 / (915) 538-2185 or 9-1-1.