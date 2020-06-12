CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – More help is on the way for small businesses struggling during coronavirus times in Cedar Hill.

The city council is setting aside $500,000 to help local companies impacted by the pandemic.

“Cedar Hill is excited to pass these funds on to our local businesses who have been feeling the economic pinch during the past three months. We are happy to help them recover some expenses but in the ‘Cedar Hill Way’. We wanted to take it a step further and do something more – something to help them not just survive, but THRIVE,” said Mayor Stephen Mason following Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

Starting next Monday, owners can apply for up to $25,000 worth of grant money. The funds are accessible through an application process where qualified applicants will be ranked by a point system.

Minority and woman-owned businesses will be given top priority.

Here’s the application.

The application period for the Cedar Hill Strong Grant/Loan Program is June 15 through June 30, 2020.

“Our office is ready to work with our local businesses to come out of COVID a stronger, more unified, and connected community,” said Economic Development Director, Kim Buttram.