DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As testing capacity continues to increase, Dallas County health officials have been reporting daily records of new COVID-19 cases recently. And Friday was no different.

The county reported 328 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 13,585.

Three additional deaths were also reported: three men in their 60s who were all hospitalized. Officials said two of these men had underlying health conditions.

The increased number of cases this week comes after more testing was made available for residents in different areas, especially for those who took part in recent protests in the downtown area.

This week saw two days of free testing at American Airlines Center for protesters and two other sites this week by Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center.

The two new walk-up test sites opening to the public on Monday, June 8 are: Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75237

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Inspired Vision Compassion Center 2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas 75217

“Today’s numbers continue a trend of more positive COVID-19 tests than ever before, which we’ve seen for each of the last four days. It should be remembered, that part of this could be due to increased testing,” said Judge Clay Jenkins. “The more concerning number is the increase that we’re seeing in hospitalizations for COVID-19. We are at our highest numbers for the region and for Dallas County again today.”