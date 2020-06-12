NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public identifying four burglary suspects caught on video stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a jewelry store.

It was after midnight on May 31 when the suspects broke into the jewelry store in the 1300 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the suspects spending several minutes inside the store, rummaging through cabinets and drawers and putting stolen goods in bags.

In all, the suspects got away with jewelry valued at approximately $30,000.

The believed to be male suspects left in a dark colored sedan.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information about the burglary or who recognizes any of the suspects is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-0112, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS (8477).

