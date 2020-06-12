DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials confirmed 55 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
“Today, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day within Denton County,”
said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Summer is arriving, but COVID-19 has not gone anywhere.
We’ve got to take this seriously. More than ever, we must remain vigilant in wearing masks, handwashing,
and physical distancing to protect ourselves and others.”
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,687 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Additionally, 42 newly recovered cases were reported.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered in Denton on Tuesday, June 16 at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. – noon.
Only people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 7 days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 are eligible.
Those wanting a test must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.