DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas city and law enforcement leaders who were not invited to President Trump’s roundtable discussion on Thursday had a chance to be a part of one Friday with Republican U.S. Senator from Texas John Cornyn.

“I don’t know who the White House invited and who they didn’t invite,” Sen. Cornyn told CBS 11. “I think we need to hear from everybody.”

Senator Cornyn is a member of a Congressional task force charged with addressing racial injustice and police reform.

He met the leaders of Dallas to get some ideas.

The participants in the roundtable organized by Senator Cornyn and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson included Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall as well as Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown and District Attorney John Creuzot.

Among their ideas for reform, Chief Hall stressed the importance of an early warning system to detect problem officers.

Creuzot promoted what he believes is the effectiveness of decriminalizing marijuana and Sheriff Brown pushed for community policing.

“And not just let it just be a catchphrase,” said Sheriff Brown. “Not just be something that a couple of people in each department participate in. It needs to be a philosophy and it needs to be one that is genuine.”

Sen. Cornyn says will use the input that also came from several pastors and civil rights leaders.

“The thing that keeps coming back to me, we heard it again today is just the lack of trust between the African African community in particular, but it’s probably broader than that. It’s people of color, people in an affluent neighborhoods, don’t have the same experiences.”

Sen. Cornyn promised this meeting will be more than just lip service and that he will work to bring about change on a national level.