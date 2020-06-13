DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas saw a record number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Saturday, along with over 2,000 new cases and 18 more deaths.

State health officials reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the total infections to 86,011 and the fatalities linked to COVID-19 rose to 1,957. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease hit 2,242 Saturday, exceeding Friday’s record high of 2,166.

The new cases come in an upward trend following Texas’ reopening that began in May. While thousands of hospital beds remain available, officials are voicing concern.

On Saturday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he was concerned about the increase in hospitalizations. Health officials reported that hospitalizations in the county are at or over 370 for the third day in a row.

“… Of greater concern is the number of hospitalizations. We are at the highest point of COVID-19 hospitalizations that we’ve ever seen in our state, region, and in Dallas County. Think of hospitalizations as the tip of the iceberg. There is much more ice under the water out of the hospital and that portion of the iceberg is growing as more and more people get infected from one another,” Jenkins said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

