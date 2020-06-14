Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking information on the murder of a man who was found shot in a neighborhood in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas early Sunday morning.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Justin Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, 39-year-old Lawrence Salazar, with a gunshot wound.
Salazar was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to call them at 214.671.3690.