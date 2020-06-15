HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand has made George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter an official Disney shareholder.

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after a then Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that she was gifted stocks in the entertainment company by the legendary singer, actress and filmmaker.

In an Instagram post on an account for the little girl, she can be seen proudly holding the share certificate.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the caption reads.

The post did not reveal how many shares the 78-year-old star bought for Gianna.

Along with the shares, the Grammy award-winning singer also gave the little girl two of her albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra.”

Earlier this month, the board of regents at Texas Southern University (TSU) announced it was offering to provide Gianna — who lives in Houston — with a full scholarship should she wish to attend the university.

“We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family,” Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation, said in a statement.

Kanye West is also doing his part to secure Gianna’s future, setting up a college fund for her tuition as part of his $2 million donation to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

