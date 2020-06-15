DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 305 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 14,537, including 285 deaths.

A man in his 60s who died from the virus lived in Dallas and was critically ill at an area hospital, and had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

“Today’s numbers fall in line for what we’ve seen for the last week or so. We have seen an increase in hospitalization cases in Dallas County, the 19 counties of North Texas, and the State of Texas. Think of hospitalizations as that part of the iceberg that you can see that is above the water. Below the water are all the people who are sick but that are not yet in the hospital. The iceberg below the water is obviously far greater than the iceberg above it and a small increase in hospitalizations indicates a larger increase in illness. That’s why that number is so important. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering, and use strong hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 285 total deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.