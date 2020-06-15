DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seventy-five percent of DART buses now have respiratory droplet shields to protect operators and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the transit agency isn’t stopping there and has a goal of full installation on its entire fleet of more than 600 buses before July 1.
Designed by DART Engineering, with collaboration with Fleet Maintenance & Bus Operations teams, the Cv-19 Plexiglass Shields are made of high-impact plexiglass.
DART started installing them in mid-March, and says the shields “leverage its initial investment of the Operator Barrier Door by expanding a shield forward toward the windshield and upward towards the ceiling.”
The shields are in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures for both buses and trains to protect passengers and bus operators.