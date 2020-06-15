NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seventy-five percent of DART buses now have respiratory droplet shields to protect operators and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the transit agency isn’t stopping there and has a goal of full installation on its entire fleet of more than 600 buses before July 1.

(credit: DART)

Designed by DART Engineering, with collaboration with Fleet Maintenance & Bus Operations teams, the Cv-19 Plexiglass Shields are made of high-impact plexiglass.

DART started installing them in mid-March, and says the shields “leverage its initial investment of the Operator Barrier Door by expanding a shield forward toward the windshield and upward towards the ceiling.”

The shields are in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures for both buses and trains to protect passengers and bus operators.

 

 

