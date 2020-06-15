NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Aaron Swenson, Boogaloo Movement, capital murder, DFW News, Extremist, Facebook Live, Guns, MAGA, Peace Officer, right-wing, Tech Transparency Project, Texarkana, Texas News

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video.

Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody. They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car. According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply