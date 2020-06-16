NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some parents are concerned after student athletes at two North Texas high schools tested positive for the coronavirus.
In Southlake, a Carroll ISD football player who attended summer training at an indoor workout facility has COVID-19. Any coaches and other athletes who came into contact with him are now in quarantine for at least two weeks.
And in Frisco, a Lebanon Trail High School student athlete has the virus. He too attended strength and conditioning workouts last week and tested positive before showing symptoms.
A spokesperson for the district said the school was closed to workouts Monday for two deep cleanings. All families were notified, and the students who had close contact with the infected athlete cannot resume workouts until completing a 14-day quarantine.
The strength and conditioning and skills workouts were actually designed to minimize interaction among players and staff. The athletes who were not in the same workout group as the COVID-19 student can return to workouts Tuesday.
The Lebanon High student was exposed to the virus by a family member and was tested prior to having any symptoms, according to the district spokesperson.
They were made aware of the positive result on Sunday and let families of Lebanon Trail High School students participating in strength and conditioning know by that afternoon.
