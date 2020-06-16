FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have identified the officer who was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 13 after being struck by a stolen vehicle during a chase.
The Fort Worth Police Officers Association said Tuesday, Officer Matthew Brazeal sustained life-threatening injuries and has undergone extensive surgeries over the past two days in order to stabilize his condition.
The Fort Worth Police Association said Officer Brazeal is a three-year veteran of the police department and an Army veteran who is facing a very long road to recovery.
“Officer Brazeal has a remarkable family. It is heartbreaking that they cannot all be by his side as he battles through surgeries, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is important now, more than ever that we show our law enforcement officers that we have their backs and that we support them,” the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association said.
Donations can be made to Assist the Officer Fort Worth in Officer Brazeal’s name here.
“We ask that you please keep Officer Brazeal, his family, and all of his teammates in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you continue to pray for our city, our state, and our nation,” the FWPOA said.
The suspect, Ronnie Jackson, Jr., was charged with attempted criminal capital murder and evading arrest.